Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 44,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:QLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 230.07% and a negative net margin of 288.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualigen Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

