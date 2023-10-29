Tianyin Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TPIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tianyin Pharmaceutical Inc Co (OTCMKTS:TPIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Tianyin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 88,900 shares changing hands.
Tianyin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
About Tianyin Pharmaceutical
Tianyin Pharmaceutical Co, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of modernized traditional Chinese medicines and other pharmaceuticals in China. Its products address significant medical needs in the therapeutic areas spanning internal medicines, gynecology, hepatology, otolaryngology, urology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, dermatology and pediatrics.
