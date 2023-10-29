Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,291.07

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,291.07 ($15.82) and traded as high as GBX 1,308.50 ($16.03). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,308.50 ($16.03), with a volume of 1,308,765 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNDI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.21) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mondi to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,606 ($19.67) to GBX 1,355 ($16.60) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 941.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,325.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,290.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of €0.23 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 4,532.37%.

In other news, insider Mike Powell acquired 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,312 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £288.64 ($353.60). 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

