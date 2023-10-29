FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $138.06

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.06 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 153.50 ($1.88). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 153 ($1.87), with a volume of 637,842 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159.20 ($1.95).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstGroup
FirstGroup Stock Performance
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FirstGroup
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Energy
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.