FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $138.06

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.06 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 153.50 ($1.88). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 153 ($1.87), with a volume of 637,842 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159.20 ($1.95).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstGroup

FirstGroup Stock Performance

FirstGroup Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,530.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.31.

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.