Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

PXSAW opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

we are an emerging pure-play owner of a modern fleet of product tankers engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. we are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features or modifications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.