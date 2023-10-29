Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance
PXSAW opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
we are an emerging pure-play owner of a modern fleet of product tankers engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. we are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features or modifications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Tankers
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.