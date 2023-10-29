Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $833.47

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 833.47 ($10.21) and traded as low as GBX 819 ($10.03). Future shares last traded at GBX 842.50 ($10.32), with a volume of 206,267 shares trading hands.

FUTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Future to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 668 ($8.18) to GBX 757 ($9.27) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,350 ($16.54) to GBX 1,080 ($13.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,845 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 668 ($8.18) to GBX 757 ($9.27) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,162.50 ($14.24).

The company has a market cap of £999.37 million, a P/E ratio of 877.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 798.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 831.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

