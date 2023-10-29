ALLETE, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.678 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

ALLETE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 66.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

ALLETE Trading Down 2.2 %

ALLETE stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 105.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ALLETE by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

