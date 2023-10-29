Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 18th

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

KTB opened at $46.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

