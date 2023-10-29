The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

GRC stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

