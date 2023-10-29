The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

GRC stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

