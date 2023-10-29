H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) Shares Down 49.5%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 49.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
H-CYTE Stock Down 49.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.
About H-CYTE
H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
