Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of €0.37 ($0.39) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Princess Private Equity Stock Up 0.2 %
PEY opened at GBX 9.30 ($0.11) on Friday. Princess Private Equity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11 ($0.13). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £6.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.49.
Princess Private Equity Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Princess Private Equity
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.