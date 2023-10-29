First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,718 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 2.09% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,301,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

