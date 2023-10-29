Imperial Oil Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.9 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$79.74 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$71.56.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 10.1826196 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group set a C$80.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$82.44.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

