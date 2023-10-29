Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Trading Up 13.5%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 23,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

