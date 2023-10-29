Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 1,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Network International Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

