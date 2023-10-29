Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.

Civeo Trading Up 2.1 %

CVEO opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. Civeo has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $36.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $178.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

