FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.4 %

FTAIM opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

