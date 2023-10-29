Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Trading Down 22.7%

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 22.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Trading Down 22.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.17 million for the quarter.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Increases Dividend

Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.4921 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Genting Malaysia Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

