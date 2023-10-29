Cwm LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.6% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 686,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,247,000 after buying an additional 23,651 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 25.1% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $68.22. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

