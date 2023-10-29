Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Azimut Exploration Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

