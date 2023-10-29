SLM Co. (SLMBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.86 on December 15th

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.8634 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84.

SLM has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of SLMBP stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. SLM has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $67.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

