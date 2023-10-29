Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,446.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 932,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,192,000 after acquiring an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 88,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $47.61 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.