Southern Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $276.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.