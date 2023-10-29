Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 280,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 214,130 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,559 shares during the period.

RPV opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

