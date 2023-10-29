UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.76 Billion

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $105,582.86 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnlimitedIP has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of UnlimitedIP is 1.04909205 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $105,547.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

