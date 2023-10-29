Render Token Trading Up 30.5% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00007656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $973.12 million and approximately $105.97 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,908,453 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

