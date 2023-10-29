Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DX opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.32 million, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jonestrading cut their target price on Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 92,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after purchasing an additional 378,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

