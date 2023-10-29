DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in October

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of DeNA stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. DeNA has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

