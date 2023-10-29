DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in October

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
DeNA Price Performance
Shares of DeNA stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. DeNA has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.
DeNA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DeNA
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.