GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,123,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 1,899,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.5 days.
GoGold Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLGDF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.
About GoGold Resources
