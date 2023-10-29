Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.68. Bunge has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Bunge by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

