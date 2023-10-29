WAX Market Cap Reaches $195.36 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $195.36 million and $31.78 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,071,594,546 coins and its circulating supply is 3,369,350,828 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,071,458,117.133156 with 3,369,214,399.4155326 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05788561 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $46,837,671.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

