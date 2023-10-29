Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Up 11.5% in October

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 8,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.74. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $41.93.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
