Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Up 11.5% in October

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 8,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.74. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 838,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

