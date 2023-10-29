iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in October

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,830,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 14,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,047,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $90.08 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.