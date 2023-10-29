iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in October

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,830,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 14,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,047,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEF opened at $90.08 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
