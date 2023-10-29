Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

IIF stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at $4,659,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 108,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 41,202 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 290,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

