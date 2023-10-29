Cwm LLC Acquires 33,770 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,770 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Quanterix worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 6,788.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 734,306 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $7,479,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quanterix by 121.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 279,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William P. Donnelly purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $501,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,684.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Securities raised Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.13 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 58.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

