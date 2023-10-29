Cwm LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of Driven Brands worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,209 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $23,900,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,428,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRVN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Driven Brands stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.61.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

