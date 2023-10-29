Cwm LLC Sells 15,330 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 79,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000.

MDYV opened at $59.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

