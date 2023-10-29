Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 2.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 138.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJQ opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.1292 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.