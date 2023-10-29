Cwm LLC Sells 16,385 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,385 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

