Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.