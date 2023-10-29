Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.