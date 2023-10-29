Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,786. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $98.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

