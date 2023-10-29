Cwm LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5,290.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,123 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.