Cwm LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,367 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,012,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

