Cwm LLC Buys 178 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BlackRock stock opened at $598.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $659.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $677.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
