Cwm LLC Buys 178 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $598.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $659.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $677.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.