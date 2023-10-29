Cwm LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $238.56 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.86 and its 200-day moving average is $250.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.95.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

