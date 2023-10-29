United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $192.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.97 and its 200 day moving average is $195.48. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $226.47.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total value of $1,020,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total transaction of $1,020,130.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

