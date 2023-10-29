CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,244,900 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 1,998,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,489.8 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS CPAMF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.6 billion as at 31 July 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

