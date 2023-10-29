CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,244,900 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 1,998,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,489.8 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS CPAMF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $1.57.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
