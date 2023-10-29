Superdry (LON:SDRY) Shares Down 5.2%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.45). 1,448,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 356,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.05 ($0.48).

Superdry Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.52.

Superdry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.