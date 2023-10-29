Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) to Issue Dividend of €0.02

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TORO stock opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

