Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expands By 12.1%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $220,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 45,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in CF Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 541,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,441,000 after buying an additional 191,922 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $112.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

